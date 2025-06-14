A Large Crowd Showed Up To Protest For And Against President Trump

Protesters supporting the No Kings Rally at Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora -- Photo taken by Tracey Petersen View Photos

View Video

Sonora, CA— Hundreds of people came out Saturday afternoon for the “No Kings” rally, both for and against President Trump.

As concerns of possible violence spread across Facebook and the community this week, Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWeil on Friday morning issued a statement calling for a peaceful event, as reported here. The two-hour rally hosted by Tuolumne County Indivisible at Courthouse Park began at noon and was part of a national day of action rejecting authoritarianism and reclaiming democracy, according to local organizers. Protestors carried signs stating, “Due Process,” “The only minority destroying our country are billionaires,” and “We have a constitution, not a king.”

Tuolumne County Indivisible organizers stated, “The No Kings movement is a response to increasing authoritarian behavior from President Trump and his allies: defying court rulings, targeting political opponents, eroding civil rights, defunding public media channels, attacking long-established universities, and dismantling essential public services paid for by our tax dollars, all while enriching billionaires and donors.”

This rally coincided with Flag Day, the military parade in Washington, D.C., commemorating the 250th birthday of the army, and President Donald Trump’s birthday, which was celebrated by counter-protestors across from the park in front of the Tuolumne County Veterans Hall and Museum on North Washington Street, who chanted and held signs of mostly “Happy Birthday” to the president, Trump 45/47, and “God Bless America.”

There was a large police presence at the rally. Regarding whether there was any violence during the protest, the Sonora Police Department reported no fights at the rally; instead, just insults and antagonistic remarks were shouted at each other.

Click here to hear from a rally supporter and here for a counter-protester.