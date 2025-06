Columbia, CA — A Tuolumne Utilities District crew is currently repairing a mainline water break on Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area.

It is near the intersection of Damin Road. The work started at 7 am and is anticipated to wrap up at 2 pm. While repairs are underway, single-lane traffic control will be in effect, causing some traffic delays. Travel with caution in the area and consider taking an alternate route.

Written by BJ Hansen .

Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com .