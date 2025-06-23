Update: Vegetation Fire South Of Marshes Flat Road

Update at 8:01 pm.: The fire is estimated to have grown to 40 acres, with good progress being made by fire resources. No structures are threatened, and no evacuation notices have been issued.

Original story posted at 7:46 pm: Coulterville, CA– Firefighters are on the scene of a 30-acre fire, named the Grizzly fire, that is described as having a moderate to rapid spread that is moving up the hill. It is located in the “Big Jackass Creek” drainage area between Moccasin and Coulterville. No evacuation notices have been issued due to this fire. Still, Tuolumne County Sheriffs remind residents that if they feel unsafe, they should leave the area immediately and do not wait to be told. A webcam showing the smoke plume can be found here. Additionally, motorists are asked to avoid the area as emergency responders will be working.