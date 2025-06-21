Clear
Horse Left Deep In Forest Finds Forever Home

By Tracey Petersen
Chance was malnourished when found -- MCSAC photo

Chance was malnourished when found -- MCSAC photo

Mariposa County, CA — Mariposa County Sheriff Animal Control discovered a horse abandoned in the forest and worked to rehabilitate the gelding to give it a second chance.

It is no surprise that the staff came up with the perfect name for him: Chance. Animal services say he is a dun gelding, between 17 and 20 years old, and “with a heart as big as the Mariposa skies.”

As can be seen in the image box photos, Chance was malnourished, with his ribs and spine showing when he was found deep in the forest, facing an uncertain future. After several months of medical care and love from staff, he gained his weight and strength back, and at the end of May, he was ready for adoption.

Once posted on the shelter’s social media site, it did not take long—in fact, not even a day—as Chance found his forever home that same day.

  • Chance after months of care—MCSAC photo
  • Chance after months of care—MCSAC photo

