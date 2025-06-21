Two Arrested After Being Discovered In A Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA— Two individuals were arrested in Jamestown after being found in a stolen vehicle and provided conflicting stories to authorities about its ownership.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy recently conducted an early morning traffic stop on a vehicle without a license plate near Chicken Ranch Road and Table Mountain Road. Behind the wheel was 48-year-old Larry Hayes from La Grange, accompanied by his passenger, 41-year-old Amber Drummond from Modesto.

When questioned by the deputy about the vehicle, Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian informed Clarke Broadcasting that Drummond “made multiple conflicting statements regarding how they had acquired the vehicle.”

A record check of the vehicle by its VIN number revealed that it had been reported stolen. The type of vehicle and the location from which it was stolen were not disclosed.

Hayes and Drummond were arrested and booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on felony charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.