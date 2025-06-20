Truck Stuck At Hairpin Turn On HWY 49

Truck hauling a trailer with three vehicles stuck at the hairpin turn in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County -- Photo taken by Gene Kahn View Photos

Tuttletown, CA — The CHP is reporting that a truck is stuck at the hairpin turn on Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.

Traffic is backed up in both directions, with officers directing motorists, who are advised to avoid the area if possible. The image box picture shows that a truck hauling a trailer with three vehicles on it went off the roadway into the ditch. Luckily, the vehicles did not come off the trailer. A tow crew is currently on the scene working to pull the truck and trailer out of the ditch. The CHP has not given an estimated time as to when the roadway will be cleared.