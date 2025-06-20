Fire Weather Watch Issued For The Weekend

Smoke in the skies picture taken from East Sonora (Archive) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the northern San Joaquin Valley and the southern Mother Lode, which includes Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties up to the 3,000 foot elevation.

The Fire Weather Watch, from Saturday morning through Sunday morning, may turn into a Red Flag Warning.

Gusty winds and low humidity are forecast.

North winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are forecast with gusts up of thirty to forty mph.

The strongest winds are expected across the northern San Joaquin Valley.

Minimum daytime humidity will range from fifteen to twenty-five percent. Overnight recoveries will range from the mid forties to the mid fifties.

The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity. Outdoor burning is not recommended and prohibited in most of the coverage area.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.