Calaveras Cold Case Team Seeking Public’s Help

CCSO Cold Case flyer View Photo

San Andreas, CA— The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve cold cases and finally bring closure to families by using a DNA kit.

Sheriff’s officials noted that Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy (FIGG) has provided investigators with a new technique for solving cold cases, identifying unidentified human remains, and tracking down or identifying missing people. The Calaveras Cold Case Team reports it has successfully used FIGG, and each of the cases was resolved because relatives, whether close or distant, took a consumer-level DNA test and submitted it to a law enforcement-accessible database.

Sheriff’s officials noted, “This tool grows more useful as more people contribute to the database. Your assistance can help to resolve a case and provide closure to families.”

The sheriff’s office provided this information regarding how the public can contribute:

Take a direct-to-consumer DNA test. These tests are widely available for purchase, and the cost includes the test and the creation of your genetic profile. Once your genetic profile (DNA data file) is available for download, you will need to upload it for free to an organization accessible for law enforcement purposes. A genetic profile is required to get started.

HERE’S HOW TO BEGIN:

Purchase a kit from one of the following companies:

• Ancestry.com

• FamilyTreeDNA.com

• MyHeritage.com

Follow these instructions:

Provide a saliva sample and mail it back for analysis. No blood test is needed. You may choose your privacy settings on these sites, which have various options, including not being listed as a DNA match to other users of these sites.

Once you have your DNA results, download your DNA data file. Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogists do not normally have access to the information contained in Ancestry.com or MyHeritage.com. Making your DNA available for solving cases requires additional steps.

UPLOAD YOUR DNA RESULTS INTO A LAW ENFORCEMENT-ACCESSIBLE DATABASE

Upload your raw data to databases, allowing law enforcement access to use it for investigations. Participation in these databases is free. Three primary databases are listed below.

• www.dnajustice.org Follow the instructions to upload your DNA. DNA Justice operates with the single purpose of using its database to assist in law enforcement investigations. The Calaveras Cold Case Task Force has partnered with DNA Justice to provide information on how your DNA could help solve a cold case. DNA Justice is available to answer your questions directly at info@dnajustice.org.

• www.FamilyTreeDNA.com Follow the upload instructions. IMPORTANT: You will need to ”opt in” to the law enforcement database to help with investigations.

• www.GEDmatch.com Follow the upload instructions. IMPORTANT: GEDmatch may not require that you “OPT IN”; however, please check the options.

We recommend uploading your raw DNA file to all three databases for optimal case-solving!

CREATE A PUBLIC FAMILY TREE (OPTIONAL BUT VERY HELPFUL):

Creating a family tree on sites like Ancestry.com helps genealogists connect genetic matches to family histories. Make your tree public to ensure that others, including genealogists working with law enforcement, can view and utilize your family tree in investigations.

SPREAD AWARENESS AND ENCOURAGE OTHERS TO PARTICIPATE:

The more people who contribute their DNA data, the more cases can be solved.

Share information about Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy with family, friends, and on social media.

Please encourage others to take DNA tests, upload their results, and create family trees.

“We recognize that sharing your DNA results is a personal decision. Everyone should always read the Terms of Service for all genealogy platforms and proceed only if they are comfortable doing so,” stated sheriff’s officials, sharing, “Cold Case victims are never forgotten, and the Calaveras Cold Case Task Force believes that every victim deserves justice. No person should become nameless in death.”

Anyone with information regarding a cold case homicide or missing person should contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500 or the anonymous tip line at 209-754-6030. For more details regarding the task force, click here or email info@calaverascoldcase.org.