Weekend Prescribed Burn At Pine Mountain Lake

Groveland, CA— This weekend, there will be a prescribed burn at Pine Mountain Lake.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CALFIRE) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will be igniting a prescribed burn in the Groveland area this weekend.

Crews will set ablaze 100 acres of annual grasses, oak woodland, and scattered brush near Pine Mountain Lake. CAL Fire noted, “This will effectively reduce flammable fuels and enhance the fuel break system around the community of Groveland.”

The burn starts on Friday, June 20th, and runs through Sunday, June 22, 2025. The hours of operation are between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Cal Fire added, “Control lines and established roadways will be used to prevent the spread of fire from areas outside of the burn units.”

Additionally, firefighters will remain at the scene during the burn and then will patrol the area for several days after, checking for possible new ignitions. CAL Fire asks the public not to report it as a wildfire.