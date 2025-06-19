Update: Meacham Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 2:05 PM: The fire is holding at 5 acres. Localized evacuations have been taking place on Meacham Ranch Road.

Original Post 1:54 PM: Calaveras County, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire in the area between Angels Camp and San Andreas in Calaveras County.

A plume of smoke can be seen billowing into the air near Fourth Crossing and Highway 49. The flames of the now-named Meacham Fire broke out in the 2600 block of Meacham Ranch Road, on the north side of Highway 49. Currently, the fire is estimated at two acres in size with a moderate rate of spread, and structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.