GCSD Board Approves Rate Increases

Groveland, CA — Water and sewer rates will be going up for the customers of the Groveland Community Services District.

A well-attended public hearing was held Wednesday evening at the Groveland Community Resilience Center on Ferretti Road.

The district’s board of directors unanimously voted in favor of a tiered series of increases over the next five years, starting this July 1.

The district will increase water revenue by 35% in year one, 26% in year two, and 10% in years three, four, and five. Sewer revenue would increase by 30% in year one, 15% in year two, and 10% in years three, four, and five.

It has been a contentious issue in the Groveland community. GCSD Board President Nancy Mora has posted a new myMotherLode.com blog, following the meeting.

She states, “The Board greatly values this public input and considered all viewpoints in making its decision. This was not an easy decision for the Board. We know that any increase in household expenses is difficult, and we truly appreciate your engagement throughout this process.”

She adds, “The rate increase helps sustain the day-to-day operations necessary to keep our water and sewer systems running reliably. From routine maintenance and regulatory compliance to emergency response, stable funding ensures we can continue delivering essential services without interruption.”

