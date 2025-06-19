Vegetation Fire In La Grange

La Grange, CA– A vegetation fire located in the 9700 block of Picadero Way in La Grange has grown to ten acres and is threatening structures. Emergency units are currently going door to door to notify residents. Several roads have been closed in the vicinity, including Ranchito at Zelma Way, Banderilla at Picadero, and Ranchito at Banderilla. Residents in the affected zone are being urged to evacuate immediately. A temporary evacuation point has been established at Don Pedro Elementary School, located at 2411 Hidalgo in La Grange.

Power has been shut off in the area as a safety precaution. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area. For non-emergency support, residents may call the Mariposa Health and Human Services Agency at (209) 432-9227. Callers should leave their name and number to receive a return call from a team member.