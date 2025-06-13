Sonora Police Chief VanderWiel Comments Ahead Of No Kings Rally

Courthouse Park In Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Chief of the Sonora Police Department, Turu VanderWiel, is monitoring whether there could be any public safety issues related to Saturday’s No Kings Protest planned at Courthouse Park in Sonora.

The group Tuolumne County Indivisible will host the No Kings Rally from noon until 2 pm. They say it is a “national day of action rejecting authoritarianism and in defense of democracy.”

Rallies will be held in many communities across the country and come as there is heightened attention following recent incidents in Los Angeles.

Chief VanderWiel says, “We have been monitoring local activity and have not located any information indicating or promoting violence at this event. We fully expect all participants—both protesters and counter-protesters—to express their First Amendment rights peacefully and respectfully.”

The Chief adds, “That said, let me be clear: violence and property damage are not protected under the First Amendment. The safety of the community is our highest priority, therefore acts of violence and destruction of property will not be tolerated by law enforcement. We urge everyone to do their part this weekend to maintain peace.”