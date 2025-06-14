Mother Lode State Senator Blasts California Budget Vote And Governor

Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil video address -- Courtesy Senator's office View Photo

Sacramento, CA— Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R–Jackson) criticized today’s passage of the $325 billion state budget and Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the L.A. protests.

Stating that it fails to make California more affordable for families, Alvarado-Gil, for that reason, says, “I voted no.” This parliamentary spending proposal, passed by the Democratic majority mostly on party lines, is a formality because lawmakers are legally compelled to enact a balanced budget by June 15 or forfeit their salary. After rejecting many of the social service cuts recommended by Governor Gavin Newsom last month to balance California’s budget in the long run, they must now reach an agreement in the coming weeks, with the fiscal year beginning on July 1. Alvarado-Gil gave these reasons for her opposition to the budget:

“The budget voted on today increases spending while doing nothing to improve our state’s affordability crisis. At the same time, it underfunds Prop 36, which 70% of Californians supported, while setting aside over $10 billion for healthcare for undocumented individuals. Californians deserve a real budget that is honest, transparent, and focused on their needs, not a shell document for Sacramento Democrats to check a box.”

This morning, Alvarado-Gil, in a bilingual video, addressed the ongoing violence in Los Angeles. In the video, she argues how California’s sanctuary policies have created a recipe for disaster, explains how Governor Newsom and progressive Sacramento Democrats have prioritized politics over public safety, and calls for an end to the violence tearing communities apart.

“This makes California less safe, and it’s the root cause of the rioting and violence that we are witnessing,” stated Alvarado-Gil. This year, my Republican colleagues and I introduced a bill to reverse that policy and fix California. Democrats and Sacramento blocked it, so what you’re seeing in downtown L.A. are not federal agents deploying non-lethal tactics; these agencies like ICE, FBI, or the National Guard, are acting only to protect federal property and federal employees and enforce federal law.”

At the end of the video, Senator Alvarado-Gil speaks directly to immigrant communities, acknowledging the fear and anxiety many are facing and expressing her unwavering support for families who came here to seek opportunity, work, and create a better life for their families. View Alvarado-Gil’s entire video by clicking here.