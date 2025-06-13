Water Safety Tips From Bobber The Water Safety Dog

Bobber's water safety tips tour dates and locations -- CCPH graphic View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Calaveras County Public Health (CCPH) wants families to have a super safe summer and has brought in a special guest to offer water safety tips.

Bobber the Water Safety Dog, with the United States Army Corps of Engineers, started his tour today at Mokelumne Hill Library and will continue with events at the libraries listed in the image box photo. Bobber teaches families how to stay safe around water this summer, and California statistics like these are proof that it is needed. The state is one of three with the highest drowning rates, along with Florida and Texas. When parents were questioned about home safety worries, drowning was only mentioned by 1% of parents, despite being the top cause of injury-related mortality in the home for children aged 1 to 4.

Health officials report that the primary risk factors for drowning include a lack of swimming skills, a lack of obstacles to prevent unsupervised water access, a lack of close supervision while swimming, location, failure to use life jackets, alcohol usage, and seizure disorders. CCPH says drownings are usually rapid and silent, and these precautions should be taken to avoid drowning:

​Always supervise children around pools and near water, even when lifeguards are present.

Have children wear a properly fitting, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for their size and weight.

For more tips from the CDC, click here.