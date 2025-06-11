CA GOP Lawmakers Call For Full Funding To Implement Proposition 36

James Gallagher speaks at Prop 36 press conference View Photo

Proposition 36 was passed with support from nearly 70% of California voters during the 2024 General Election.

It increases penalties for certain drug and theft crimes, and it also requires mandatory treatment for nonviolent drug offenders. GOP lawmakers held a press conference at the state capitol on Tuesday, arguing that more funding is needed to implement the proposition.

No money was included for it in Governor Gavin Newsom’s initial May budget proposal. A revised budget agreement announced this week by Democriatic leaders will add $110-million in one-time funding to implement it.

Republican leaders had called for $400 million.

Assembly GOP leader James Gallegher led Tuesday’s press conference, and he was surrounded by others, such as Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa.

Gallager stated, “Every county in California voted for Prop 36, yet Gavin Newsom continues to stall and not fund all of the things that make that proposition successful.”

Gallager continued, “We are calling for full funding of Proposition 36, and we understand that just recently there has been a new budget plan announced that does provide some money for Prop 36, so already we are making progress with the pressure that we have been building. But, it is not the full funding that we have called for, the $400 million. So, we insist that it happen this week.”

The press conference also featured district attorneys, law enforcement officials, and victim advocates.