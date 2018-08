Yosemite, CA — All roads heading into Yosemite National Park are now back open.

Highway 140 was closed for a while over the weekend so that high voltage power lines could be replaced that were damaged by the Ferguson Fire. The lines help provide power to Yosemite Valley. The work required bringing in helicopters and heavy equipment, which prompted a complete closure of Highway 140. Yosemite reports that the work is now done and Highway 140 is back open.

Written by BJ Hansen.

If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.