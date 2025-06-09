Tuolumne County Library To Launch 2025 Summer Reading Program

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Public Library will kick off its 2025 Summer Reading Program, “Level Up at Your Library,” with a celebration on Tuesday, June 10, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the park next to the Sonora Main Library.

The launch event will feature a petting zoo with live farm animals from Zooz XING. Later in the week, magician Michael Rappa will perform a magic show on Thursday, June 12, at 2:30 p.m. Summer reading programs at the Sonora Main Library will continue every Thursday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. through July. The Tuolumne City Branch Library will host its reading events on Tuesdays at the same time, beginning June 10. The Twain Harte and Groveland branches will start their programs on June 18, with weekly events on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Families can register for the program at any of the four library branches. Upon sign-up, participants will receive a bag with a reading log, pencil, bookmark, and sticker.

Children ages 0–6 can take part in a 6-Hour Challenge, while readers ages 7–12 may join a 5-Book Challenge. Participants who complete their challenges will receive prizes, books, and tickets to a pool party scheduled for Saturday, July 26, at the Sonora High School pool. A ticket is required for entry. Teens ages 12–18 can join their own 5-Book Challenge from June 10 through July 26. Those who complete it and submit five book reviews will earn a Starbucks gift card, a pool party ticket, and raffle entries. Special teen events will also be held every Tuesday at 10 a.m.