Staff Breaks Ground On New Daycare Center

Safari Learning Academy breaks ground on its new building View Slideshow

(2 Photos)

Sonora, CA — Safari Learning Academy staff shoveled the first dirt that will make way for the new facility at a ground breaking on Thursday.

As reported here last week, the new 12,000 square foot building is being built at 18470 Striker Court near Standard Park in Sonora. It will help alleviate the nearly 160 student waiting list by giving the academy the room it needs to expand and make room for more students.

The move will also bring jobs to Tuolumne County as the academy is in the process of hiring six to eight teachers to hit the classrooms in February. The academy teaches the Zoo-phonics Mnemonic and Multisensory Language Arts Program, which uses all the senses in teaching. The subjects include math, science, art, movement and music, fine motor, health and life skills, and cooking.

Additionally, academy officials stress the safety of the facility that include locked down doors, electronic sign in/out and web cams so parents can check on their children throughout the day.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.