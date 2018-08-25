Quantcast
help information
Clear
90.0 ° F
Full Weather

Staff Breaks Ground On New Daycare Center

Safari Learning Academy breaks ground on its new building
Safari Learning Academy breaks ground on its new building Photo Icon View Slideshow
(2 Photos)
08/25/2018 10:06 am PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — Safari Learning Academy staff shoveled the first dirt that will make way for the new facility at a ground breaking on Thursday.

As reported here last week, the new 12,000 square foot building is being built at 18470 Striker Court near Standard Park in Sonora. It will help alleviate the nearly 160 student waiting list by giving the academy the room it needs to expand and make room for more students.

The move will also bring jobs to Tuolumne County as the academy is in the process of hiring six to eight teachers to hit the classrooms in February. The academy teaches the Zoo-phonics Mnemonic and Multisensory Language Arts Program, which uses all the senses in teaching. The subjects include math, science, art, movement and music, fine motor, health and life skills, and cooking.

Additionally, academy officials stress the safety of the facility that include locked down doors, electronic sign in/out and web cams so parents can check on their children throughout the day.

 

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.