Meals on Wheels Fundraiser This Saturday Night

Meals On Wheels Saturday Night Fever at-Railtown 1897 Fundraiser Flyer Enlarge

The 12th annual Meals on Wheels fundraiser is coming to Jamestown.

Meals and Wheels for Meals on Wheels Co-Chairs Ron Patel and Stan Forrest were Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Patel says the public is invited Saturday, August 25th from 5 – 9 PM for a fun evening and worthy cause at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park.

“We like to change the theme each year,” said Patel. “This year we picked a Saturday Night Fever theme. We’ll have themed drinks, costume contests and an atmosphere that celebrates the disco era with live music and other different twists this year.”

Sierra Senior Providers in Sonora is responsible for the Meals on Wheels program. The food service is vital to a large portion of the senior community.

“Meals on Wheels serves about 58,000 meals during the year,” said Patel. “The event that we’re having on the 25th is a major fundraiser for us because it takes a lot of money to make sure all of these seniors are taken care of.”

According to Patel, due to federal cuts to the Meals on Wheels program, the local fundraising goal this year is $100,000.

There is room for 500 guests, making this perhaps the largest outdoor fundraiser in Tuolumne County.

The event features a train ride at Railtown, an outdoor evening dinner from Black Oak Resort’s Seven Sisters restaurant, entertainment, a live auction, a silent auction and raffle prizes.

For information, call the Senior Center at 209-533-2622.

Written by Mark Truppner.