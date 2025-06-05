First Saturday of June Events

Blue Zone's Sonora Bike Day View Photo

There are many events planned for the First Saturday of June. First, several class of 2025 graduation ceremonies are planned with the Sonora, Don Pedro, and Calaveras High School Graduation Ceremonies tonight and the Summerville High School Graduation on Friday. Congrats to Tioga High School Students who graduated yesterday, and Bret Harte and Columbia College students who graduated in May.

Also tonight, four Mother Lode counties, including Tuolumne County, are holding a wildfire safety webinar open to the public as detailed here.

Check in for the Twain Harte Outhouse Races Saturday morning. Local businesses and organizations will race to the finish line in their one-of-a-kind outhouses. The event will also have local food vendors, wine, beer and margaritas, craft vendors, and Tot Pot Races.

El Campo de Sonora will be at Courthouse Park from 2pm to 8pm Saturday. It will be a full day where the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Dance Group will perform, as will the Black Irish Band, Long Fist Kung Fu Association Lion Dancers, and the Mother Lode Latin Jazz Ensemble. There will be stories about Irish immigrants, a performance of “Gun Powder Man” about Chinese immigrants, Jewish History from a Sonora City Historian, Mark Twain and Mexican Miners’ History. Tuolumne County Historical Society will have a Storytelling Booth, there will be an old-time photo booth, cultural crafting booth, Tuolumne County Arts will have hands-on activities, plus there will be a food court including ethnic foods and also artisan vendors.

Saturday raise funds for the Albert Michelson Elementary School at the Chicken in a Barrel event from Noon to 5 pm at Murphys Community Park. Enjoy a delicious meal, bounce houses and a giant water slide, Ebbetts Pass Cornhole tournaments for kids and adults, live music, beer and local wine, raffle prizes, a dunk tank with fun community guests

and Lucky Cluck Squares, a live-chicken game with prizes. An online auction is live now and closes on Friday.

Saturday at 10 am enjoy the Demonstration Garden and meet the Tuolumne County Master Gardeners at the annual Kid’s Day in the Garden. There will be gardening related crafts and activities and free compost available. Details are in the event listing.

The Humane Society of Tuolumne County is hosting its annual fundraising event, “Rummage to the Rescue” sale, taking place Friday and Saturday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in Jamestown. Organizers promise a well-curated shopping experience featuring a selection of new and gently used clothing, home goods, pet supplies, books, and more.

Saturday CalAnimals and Friends of the Animal Community are hosting the second annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day. Their goal is to find loving homes for hundreds of pets, with more than 150 animal shelters participating as detailed in the event listing here.

There is a Little House on the Prairie Cast Reunion in Columbia this weekend as detailed here.

Sunday is the third annual Sonora Bike Day hosted by the Blue Zones Project of Tuolumne County at Indigeny Reserve from 9am to 12noon. Mother Lode Bike Coalition and WeDeliver Wheels will offer free bike repairs and flat repairs, bikes can be donated and free helmets will be available. The event aims to encourage everyone to pull their bikes out of the garage and get them ready to ride this summer. A bike rodeo for young riders will be available along with healthy snacks and drinks. Tuolumne County Search and Rescue will bring their team of E-Bike riders to answer questions. Volunteers from the Sonora Mountain Bike Team will lead rides at 9:30 am, 10:30 am and 11:30 am on the Indigeny bike trails they have helped create. The community can ride a loop trail from 10 am to 11 am and earn extra raffle tickets for the prize table.

It is opening weekend for Murphys Creek Theater’s performances of “True West” a darkly comedic American drama.

Sierra Reparatory Theater is performing “Pet Sounds: A Tribute to the Beach Boys” a review of the show is here.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: Today the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market opens and will continue weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7pm at Eproson Park. Fridays 2 to 6pm the Valley Springs Farmers’ Market is open at 8 California Street. The Sonora Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings, the Murphys Farmers Market opens Sundays from 9am to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market is each Wednesday with the Swinging Blues of Kinland Station next week. The Angels Camp Farmers’ Market opens June 13th.

Mother Lode Christian School has opened registration for Soccer Shots Summer Camp. The week of classes is a fun intro-to-soccer experience for ages 3 to 8 as detailed here.

There are some local garage sales promoted in our Classifieds here.

The Dale Bunse Memorial Show is open at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce through June 14th. Bunse was an art professor at Columbia College in Sonora for nearly 30 years. The exhibit can be viewed during the Chamber’s regular hours or by appointment as detailed here.

The Dale Bunse Memorial Show is open at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce through June 14th. Bunse was an art professor at Columbia College in Sonora for nearly 30 years. The exhibit can be viewed during the Chamber's regular hours or by appointment as detailed here.