Four Mother Lode Counties Join Forces To Discuss Wildfire Safety

Washington Fire of 2022 in Sonora -- TFSC photo View Photo

Sonora, CA— Four Mother Lode counties, including Tuolumne County, are holding a wildfire safety webinar open to the public tomorrow evening.

The other counties are San Joaquin, Mariposa, and Madera. The one-hour webinar will focus on wildfire safety efforts and progress in communities, available support resources, and hear from PG&E leaders, including Regional Vice President Joshua Simes, who will be on hand to discuss power shutoffs and other tips related to wildfire safety.

The webinar is on Thursday, June 5th, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To join, click here. Attendees can also participate via phone by calling 800-857-3793.

Conference ID: 7845984

To learn more about how you and your family may prepare for and keep safe during an emergency, click here.