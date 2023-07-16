July Roadwork

Roadwork in Calaveras View Photo

Some Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, July 16th to the 22nd.

Monday On Highway 4 from Appaloosa Road about a mile to Stallion Way there will be one-way traffic control for bridge work. The work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also on Monday on Highway 4 at Northwood Drive one-way traffic control for shoulder work will be done from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras and Alpine counties ten miles of road striping will impact one of the two lanes of traffic with a moving closure. The striping starts at the Highway 49 bypass and ends at Highway 89 closure gate #5. The work will be done Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Highway 26 at the South Fork of the Mokelumne River long-term all-hours bridge work has been extended through August 4.

On Highway 26 from the South Fork of the Mokelumne River three miles to the Middle Fork of the Mokelumne River one-way traffic control for tree work will impact traffic. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 26 on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon utility work will limit traffic to one way at Niderost Lane and Centennial Mine Road.

On Highway 108 there are several areas of guardrail repair: lane and shoulder restrictions for guardrail repair and replacement done at night beginning Sunday and each night through Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., are Sanguinetti Road to Phoenix Lake Road, Peaceful Oak Road to Via Estate/Rancho Poquitos Road, Soulsbyville Road to Twain Harte Road and Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road.

Lane and shoulder restrictions for daytime guardrail repair and replacement beginning Monday through Thursday, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Friday, Friday, July 21, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. are Twain Harte Drive to the 4,000 Foot Elevation Marker and Brightman Ranger Station to the Stanislaus River Bridge.

Yosemite Valley is accessible from Highway 120, Glacier Point Road fully reopened to traffic on July 15th, at 6 a.m. Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass opened for the season on June 8th and Highway 108 Sonora Pass opened on June 9th.

Traffic delays continue this week until the end of July on Phoenix Lake Road by the Tuolumne Utilities District as detailed here.

The City of Sonora’s bus stop project work continues and it will be completed in late August as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.