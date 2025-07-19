Update: Vegetation Fire In Sonora

Update at 3:58 pm: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Crews will remain in the area mopping up.

Update at 3:54 pm: Crews continue to make good progress with the fire, and it has been held to a now estimated 44 acres.

Update at 3:05 pm: The latest estimate is 45 acres, with fire crews continuing to aggressively battle the fire and deal with spot fires near the original blaze.

Update at 2:56 pm: The latest estimated size of the Jury Fire is 40 acres.

Update at 2:41 pm: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department has issued an update stating that no evacuation orders or warnings are currently in place due to this fire, but deputies will be in the area on standby while fire personnel continue to battle the fire. The fire remains at 20 acres.

Original story posted at 2:25 pm: Sonora, CA– A fire named the Jury Fire has started in vegetation near Jury Ranch Road and Outback Drive. The fire has a reported moderate rate of spread and is approximately 20 acres with multiple structures threatened. Law enforcement is in the area conducting evacuations. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to avoid the area as emergency responders will be working. They also encourage people not to wait if they do feel unsafe, but to leave the area.