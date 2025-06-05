Congressman McClintock Responds To Musk’s Criticism Of Big Beautiful Bill Act

Washington, DC — Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock, who voted in favor of HR 1, the Big Beautiful Bill Act, is responding to criticism of the legislation by President Trump ally Elon Musk.

Musk stated earlier this week on the platform X, “The massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

When voting for the bill last month on the US House Floor, McClintock argued that a failure to pass it would increase an average family’s taxes by 22-percent next year, about $1,700 per year.

Yesterday, the Congressional Budget Office predicted it will add $2.4 trillion to the federal deficit over the coming decade.

In response to Musk’s new criticism, McClintock states, “THANK YOU, Elon, for organizing DOGE. NO THANK YOU, Elon, for trashing the BBB. No bill is perfect, but this one delivers the largest tax relief and taxpayer savings in history. Economic growth is the antidote to debt, and the BBB is the most pro-growth measure since Reagan.”

The bill passed in the House, and it is currently under review in the Senate, where it has met criticism from some GOP lawmakers. President Trump says he would like to have it on his desk to be signed by Independence Day, July 4.