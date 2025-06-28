Mostly Clear
Acting CAO Root To Detail Tuolumne County Budget 

By B.J. Hansen
Acting Tuolumne County Administrator Roger Root -- Photo taken by BJ Hansen

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Acting Tuolumne County Administrator Roger Root.

He will talk about the preliminary new budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

He will highlight what it all includes and actions taken in recent months by the board of supervisors to reduce spending.

In addition, Root will talk about challenges and uncertainties on the horizon related to the budget.

