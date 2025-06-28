Acting CAO Root To Detail Tuolumne County Budget 

Acting Tuolumne County Administrator Roger Root -- Photo taken by BJ Hansen View Photo

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Acting Tuolumne County Administrator Roger Root.

He will talk about the preliminary new budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

He will highlight what it all includes and actions taken in recent months by the board of supervisors to reduce spending.

In addition, Root will talk about challenges and uncertainties on the horizon related to the budget.