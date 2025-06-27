Students Attend PAWS Special Captive Wildlife Program

Columbia College students visit PAWS in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County—PAWS photo View Photo

San Andreas, CA— College students from two Northern California colleges, including Columbia College, got a chance to not only get a close look at the wildlife residing at the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) but also learn about their behaviors.

College students from American River College in Sacramento and Columbia College in Sonora visited the wildlife sanctuary in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County to participate in its innovative education program, “Wild Animals in Captivity: Exploring the Interface Between Humans and Wildlife.”

PAWS officials relayed, “This program invites professors to bring their classes to the sanctuary to learn about the natural biology and behavior of tigers, black bears, and elephants, and the issues surrounding their captivity.”

As the image box picture shows, nearly 20 students attended from Columbia College, and it is a field trip that these students say they will never forget and could set them on a new career path.