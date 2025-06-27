Fire Restrictions Begin July 1 In High-Risk Areas Of Stanislaus National Forest

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photos

Sonora, CA– Temporary fire restrictions will go into effect July 1 across high fire hazard areas of the Stanislaus National Forest and remain in place through Dec. 31, 2025, officials announced Friday. The decision follows a week in which crews responded to five human-caused wildfires in the forest. All were quickly suppressed, with no reported damage to life or property.

“Even in areas without restrictions, more than 90% of wildfires are human caused,” Acting Forest Supervisor Jim Junette said. “Secure your trailer chains and make sure any campfire is fully attended or cold to the touch.”

The fire restrictions prohibit the following in high-risk zones:

Discharging firearms

Building or maintaining fires outside designated developed recreation sites

Smoking outside enclosed spaces or cleared areas

Welding or using open-flame torches

Operating combustion engines without spark arresters

