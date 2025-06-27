Stolen Vehicle Recovered After Reverse Chase and Foot Pursuit In San Andreas

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

San Andreas, CA– A stolen vehicle was recovered Tuesday afternoon after a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy pursued a woman driving in reverse for nearly a mile before apprehending her on foot.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began around 4:40 p.m. on June 24 near the intersection of Mountain Ranch Road and Rocky Road, where a deputy observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations. As the deputy attempted a stop, the driver — later identified as Cena Sue Flannery, 34, of Pioneer — abruptly reversed up Rocky Road in an apparent attempt to flee. The vehicle traveled in reverse for about a mile before Flannery attempted to turn around using a driveway. She struck a tree and disabled the car, then climbed out through a side window and fled on foot. The deputy gave chase and apprehended her approximately 70 yards away without further incident.

Investigators determined Flannery had an active felony warrant issued by Amador County Superior Court and was driving a vehicle reported stolen from Amador County on June 19. She was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on three felony charges and three misdemeanors.