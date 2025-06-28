TUD Emergency Repairs Prompt Call For Water Conservation

Sonora, CA— The Tuolumne Utilities District is urging customers to conserve water due to emergency repairs that will last until the beginning of next week.

The utility reports that PG&E has turned off the Main Tuolumne Canal, the main water supply to its system, for emergency repairs. Due to this, TUD is asking customers to conserve water until Monday, June 30, 2025, when the repairs are expected to be completed and the water can be turned back on.

TUD officials relayed, “During the repairs, water will not be flowing in the ditches, and the water supply will come from

storage tanks and limited-capacity groundwater wells. Conservation during this period is necessary to

Ensure adequate water supply for drinking, sanitary usage, and fire protection.”

TUD noted that customers can help by limiting their water usage, offering these suggestions:

Limit outside watering.

Do not wash vehicles.

Turn off automatic lawn and drip sprinkler timers.

Repair water leaks.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation during this time,” stated TUD.