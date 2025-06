San Andreas, CA– Air and ground fire resources are on the scene of a vehicle fire located at 5400 Old Gulch Road in the San Andreas area. The fire has been named the Shalom Fire. The fire has spread into nearby vegetation and is estimated to be 2 acres, and is burning at a moderate rate of spread.

