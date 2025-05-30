PG&E Vegetation Work To Continue On Sonora Roadway

Vegetation work on Bonanza Way in Sonora -- NorCAL Tree map View Photo

Sonora, CA—PG&E vegetation work that began before the Memorial Day holiday continues on a Sonora roadway tomorrow.

As earlier reported here, NorCal Tree, part of Arbor Works LLC, out of Oakhurst, began the work on Thursday, May 22, which lasted just that day along Bonanza Way, starting at Snell Street. To complete the trimming along Bonanza Road, which turns into South Forest Road, to Stockton Road, a rolling single-lane closure will be utilized, with each cone zone depicted by an orange arrow on this map.

The work will begin on Friday, May 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is expected to last one day. Motorists are asked to follow all signage and personnel instructions inside the cone zones.