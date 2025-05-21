Vegetation Work To Impact Sonora Roadway

Vegetation work on Bonanza Way in Sonora -- Arbor Works LLC map View Photos

Sonora, CA— Motorists can expect delays tomorrow on a Sonora roadway due to vegetation work.

PG&E has hired Arbor Works LLC, out of Oakhurst, to complete the trimming, which will only last one day along Bonanza Way, between Snell Street and West Stockton Street/Highway 49. The work will begin on Thursday, May 22nd, from 8 am to 5 pm.

A rolling single-lane closure, as shown in the image box map, will create delays for motorists of up to 10 minutes while heavy equipment is in use. Motorists may want to take an alternative route if possible. Drivers are asked to slow down in the cone zones.