Sonora Man Killed In Memorial Day Crash Identified

Copperopolis, CA — The CHP has released the name of a 28-year-old man from Sonora who died in a Memorial Day crash on Highway 4 in Stanislaus County near the Calaveras line.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office has identified him as Noah McCafferty. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday morning (5/26), east of Dutton Road and west of Copperopolis, as earlier reported here. According to the CHP, McCafferty’s Toyota SUV was traveling east on the highway when, for unknown reasons, it drifted off the north end of the roadway. It then overturned onto its roof and traveled about 300 feet before coming to rest.

McCafferty was found outside of the SUV, as he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The crash was not witnessed, and due to its location and distance from the road, the CHP stated that it is still uncertain exactly when it occurred.