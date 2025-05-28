Sonora Man Killed In Highway 4 Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — The CHP reports that a man died in a rollover vehicle crash on Highway 4 west of Copperopolis.

The name of the man has not been released, but the CHP notes that it was a 28-year-old from Sonora. The crash was located on Monday at 10:40 am on Highway 4 east of Dutton Road in Stanislaus County. The overturned Toyota SUV had traveled approximately 300 feet off Highway 4. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

The crash was not witnessed, so it is still under investigation as to when it actually occurred. A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was traveling eastbound and, for an unknown reason, drifted off the northern roadway edge. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.