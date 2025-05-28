Clear
76.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Sonora Man Killed In Highway 4 Crash

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — The CHP reports that a man died in a rollover vehicle crash on Highway 4 west of Copperopolis.

The name of the man has not been released, but the CHP notes that it was a 28-year-old from Sonora. The crash was located on Monday at 10:40 am on Highway 4 east of Dutton Road in Stanislaus County. The overturned Toyota SUV had traveled approximately 300 feet off Highway 4. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

The crash was not witnessed, so it is still under investigation as to when it actually occurred. A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was traveling eastbound and, for an unknown reason, drifted off the northern roadway edge. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 