Alvarado-Gil Urges Action On Refinery Closures

Sacramento, CA– State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil is calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to address what she describes as the damaging effects of California’s current energy policies, particularly the closure of oil refineries in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Alvarado-Gil said the governor’s agenda is contributing to job losses, higher gas prices, and increased financial pressure on middle-class families. She urged the administration to immediately change course and take responsibility for policy decisions affecting energy supply and affordability.

“Middle-class families are being hit hardest — struggling to afford gas, keep their jobs, and put food on the table,” Alvarado-Gil said. “If gas prices keep rising, every aspect of daily life will be impacted.”

The senator said that while the refinery shutdowns are occurring in specific regions, the broader consequences are being felt statewide, including supply chain challenges and the loss of what she called good-paying jobs. She also called on the Newsom administration to review current regulatory practices, maintain refining capacity during the energy transition, and improve transparency around decisions that may be accelerating closures.

“These closures are not accidents — they are the result of deliberate choices made by this governor,” she said. “This isn’t a transition, it’s an abandonment.”

