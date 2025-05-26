Minimal Roadwork Planned On Local Highways This Week

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday May 25th to the 31st, 2025 in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 108 intermittent closures of the left lane between Twain Harte Drive and Lyons Reservoir Road will allow for utility work on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 108 intermittent closures of the left lane between Mill Creek and Clarks Fork Road will allow for for drainage work on Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 49 overnight, one-way traffic control between Chicken Ranch Road and Rolling Hills Boulevard in Jamestown, for utility work beginning Wednesday through Thursday from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane continues for the long-term construction work. The work will continue between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. through December.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control west of Campo Seco Turnpike will allow for utility work on Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control east of Alabama Hill will allow for utility work on Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Telegraph Road to Shirley Road for utility work on Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Shirley Road to Horseshoe Drive for utility work on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.