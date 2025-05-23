Memorial Day Weekend Record Travel Numbers

Gold Country Gas on South Washington Street in Sonora has the cheapest pump price at $4.47 for cash or credit. View Photo

Sonora, CA — With millions expected to hit the nation’s highways this weekend, the dip in gas prices is fueling the high volume of travelers and California to a record.

“The traditional kickoff to the summer travel season starts with a record-breaking number of people expected to travel for Memorial Day this year,” according to data released by AAA.

AAA predicts that 45.1 million individuals will travel at least 50 miles from home by Monday, May 26. This marks a 1.4 million increase over last year, exceeding the previous high of 44 million set in 2005. Moreover, 5.8 million of those tourists will be from California, representing a 4% increase over 2024 and a new high for the state. Fueling those numbers is that nationwide gas prices for this time of year are the cheapest in four years. The national average cost of a gallon of regular stayed unchanged from the previous week, at $3.19.

Californians are paying an average of $4.87 per gallon of petrol, down five cents from the previous week. Current gas prices are 30 cents lower than the state average of $5.17 for Memorial Day weekend last year.

In Sonora, the lowest gas price is at the Arco am/pm on Pesce Way for cash only, at $4.39. Gold Country Gas on South Washington Street has the cheapest pump price at $4.47 for cash or credit. In San Andreas, the most inexpensive fuel is at the Chevron Station on Highway 49 at $4.85 and $4.99 at the Pari Mart for cash or credit.

“Gas prices haven’t been this low over Memorial Day since 2021, when the national average was $3.04,” said Doug Johnson, spokesperson, AAA Mountain West Group. “Supply and demand are playing a role in this year’s lower pump prices, as crude oil supply is currently surpassing demand.”

Here are some of the regional fuel prices provided by AAA:

San Francisco: $5.13

Sacramento: $4.99

Stockton: $4.90

According to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) figures, gasoline consumption fell from 8.79 million barrels per day last week to 8.64 million. The total domestic gasoline supply grew from 224.7 to 225.5 million barrels. Last week, gasoline output climbed, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day. At the end of Wednesday’s main trading session, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slid 46 cents to $61.57 per barrel. The EIA reported that crude oil stockpiles rose by 1.3 million barrels over the previous week. At 443.2 million barrels, US crude oil stockpiles are nearly 6% lower than the five-year average for this time of year.

For those with electric vehicles, the national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 36 cents.