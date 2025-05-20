Sound Of Helicopters At Pardee Reservoir: A Training Exercise

CAL Fire working with military agencies for helicopter training in the Pardee Reservoir in the Valley Springs area -- CAL Fire photo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA— Travelers and residents in the Valley Springs area will hear helicopters flying low in the area of Pardee Reservoir, but do not be alarmed; there is no fire or disaster emergency—it’s a training exercise.

CAL Fire, in collaboration with military agencies, is conducting helicopter training exercises near Pardee Reservoir today, Tuesday, May 20th, and Wednesday, May 21st. State fire officials added, “This coordinated training effort enhances CAL FIRE’s capacity to use military resources during wildfires. Better agency cooperation and increased military personnel capabilities result in more efficient and safe incorporation of military helicopters into wildfire operations and aerial firefighting strategies.”

CAL Fire reports that the training will concentrate on these two key areas:

• Training for Military Helicopter Management: This comprehensive, multi-day program ensures interoperability between CAL FIRE, the California Military Department (CMD), and the National Guard. This training fulfills an interagency agreement by providing required instruction to military personnel on how to conduct fire missions and equips CAL Fire staff to effectively direct and utilize military helicopters when they are activated for wildfire support.

• Joint Practice for Firefighting: Crews will participate in exercises involving multiple helicopters practicing water drops.

CAL Fire noted that it “appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the community as we conduct this important training to strengthen our wildfire preparedness.”