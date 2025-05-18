Northern San Joaquin Valley Under A Red Flag Warning

HWY 26 in Valley Springs View Photo

A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for the Northern San Joaquin Valley, below the 1,000 foot elevation.

The Warning, for gusty winds and low humidity, will remain in effect until 8 PM Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, north winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are forecast, with gusts up to thirty-five mph

Humidity is expected to range from fifteen to twenty-five percent.

The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Meanwhile, most of the local passes over the Sierra Nevada mountain range have reopened. There are no restrictions on Highway 108 (Sonora Pass), Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass), and Highway 88 (Carson Pass). However, Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) remains closed at Crane Flat.