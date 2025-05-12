Opening Date Announced For Sonora Pass

Sonora Pass Sign View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Following the opening of Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass last Thursday, Highway 108 Sonora Pass will open for the season later this week.

Caltrans reports that the gates will reopen on Thursday, May 15, at 10 am. Currently, the pass is closed above Kennedy Meadows. Crews spent the past five weeks working to clear snow along the pass, remove debris, and make repairs. The goal is always to have the passes open ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Sonora Pass, at 9,624 feet of elevation, is the second-highest point on the state highway system maintained by Caltrans. The highway was formally closed for the winter season on December 16, 2024

Caltrans encourages all travelers to use extra caution over the coming weeks as icy conditions may be prevalent, especially during the early morning and evening hours.