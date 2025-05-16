CHP Releases More Details On Thursday’s HWY 26 Fatal Crash

Fatal motorcycle crash on HWY 26 near Jesus Maria Road in the Mokelumne Hill area of Calaveras County -- Caltrans District 10 map View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA— We now know the name of the deceased in yesterday’s fatal motorcycle versus pickup crash on Highway 26 and what caused it.

The deceased is 80-year-old John Perreault, of Sacramento. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after CHP officers arrived on the scene. The collision happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday (5/15) along Highway 26 at the Jesus Maria Road intersection in Mokelumne Hill, as reported here.

CHP spokesperson Officer Jeremy Cooper relayed that the cause of the crash became clear after officers questioned the driver of the truck and several independent witnesses. Officers determined that Perreault, driving a 2006 Yamaha FZ1 motorcycle northbound on Jesus Maria Road, was stopped at a stop sign. Eastbound on the highway was 52-year-old Tammie Whitaker, of Glencoe, in a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche truck approaching the intersection. Cooper disclosed that for an unknown reason, Perreault failed to wait until traffic had cleared on the highway and turned left onto the roadway in front of the pickup. Perreault was ejected from the bike and suffered fatal injuries.

“Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in this collision, and the incident is under investigation,” according to Cooper.