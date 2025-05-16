Fatal Motorcycle Vs. Pickup On HWY 26 in Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — The CHP remains at the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck near Mokelumne Hill, where the wreckage is blocking the roadway.

The collision occurred just after 4 p.m. near Jesus Maria Road when a Chevy Avalanche truck and a motorcycle crashed. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

A tow crew is working to remove the wreckage while CHP officers direct traffic, which is backed up in both directions of the highway. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.