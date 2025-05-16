Calaveras County Murder Victim’s Name Released

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

Valley Springs, CA— The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim in Sunday’s murder in Valley Springs.

He is 62-year-old George Avery Rego. No further information was disclosed regarding how Rego was killed or his relationship with the alleged killer. Investigators remain tight-lipped about the homicide investigation. As we reported on Tuesday (5/13), the murder was discovered by deputies after they responded to a disturbance call on Sunday, Mother’s Day, at a home in the 7000 block of Mc Cauley Road near Baldwin Street and south of Highway 26.

Once inside the home, deputies found Rego deceased. They also reported that 24-year-old Cody Michael Bridges, of Valley Springs, was also at the residence. He was questioned while evidence was collected, as detectives canvassed the area looking for any potential witnesses to the homicide. Subsequently, Bridges was arrested and charged with the homicide.

Sheriff’s officials relayed that the investigation will likely continue for weeks.