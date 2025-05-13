Disturbance Call Uncovers Murder In Calaveras County

CCSO patrol vehicle View Photo

Valley Springs, CA— A disturbance call to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office resulted in deputies discovering a murder at a Valley Springs area home.

Few details regarding the homicide have been released by the sheriff’s office. They report that a call came in on Sunday morning around 9:40 a.m. for a welfare check related to a disturbance at a residence in the 7000 block of Mc Cauley Road near Baldwin Street and south of Highway 26. Once inside the home, deputies found a deceased male, whose name is not being released. Also at the house was 24-year-old Cody Michael Bridges, of Valley Springs, who was detained.

Sheriff’s investigators took over the investigation, with the assistance of the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office and the California Department of Justice. After gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses overnight, they cleared the scene the next morning. Subsequently, Cody Bridges was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail for homicide.

Sheriff’s investigators added, “The investigation into these events is expected to continue for several weeks, as investigators examine and review all evidence.”