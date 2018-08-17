Supes To Mull Over New CAO Agreement, Budget, Grand Jury Responses

Sonora, CA – A formal “seal the deal” agreement for Tuolumne County’s next top official is high on the supervisors’ next meeting agenda.

Selected by the board back on July 3 to succeed CAO Craig Pedro, who will be retiring at the end of December after 34 years of county service was Deputy County Administrator and OES Coordinator Tracey Riggs (as reported here). Beginning on Nov. 1, plans are to have Riggs and Pedro overlap in the role as she steps into day-to-day operations while he wraps up projects and assists with her transition.

As outlined in the proposed five-year agreement, which is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2019, Riggs would make an annual salary of $160,393 and receive the same benefits package as those in the executive and confidential compensation plan. It also stipulates a $500 monthly car allowance and county contribution of the IRS’s maximum allowable amount to her tax deferred retirement account.

In Other Business

In other administrative matters, Pedro will present preparations for the FY 2018-19 final budget hearing during an 11 a.m. appointment slot in anticipation of more board input. The supervisors will also be mulling over responses to the recent Grand Jury report and assessing mid-year progress of this year’s board goals, as outlined across a seven-page, by-department bulleted list, which they approved back in mid-April.

At 1:30 p.m. the board has two appointments. During the first, it will hear the Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau’s annual report from Executive Director Lisa Mayo; in the second, it will receive the latest Donnell Fire status update.

Among the consent agenda items is the formal approval to send a letter of appreciation to Yosemite National Park Superintendent Michael Reynolds. In the draft, the board commends him for extraordinary efforts, courageous leadership, and strong immediate action to defend the park from the Ferguson Fire. The supervisors are likely to extend the local health emergency declared Aug. 7 due to the hazardous conditions brought on by the Donnell Fire, which has to date consumed over 30,000 acres; destroyed 53 cabins and 81 outbuildings.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the fourth floor supervisors chambers (2 South Green Street), following a specially scheduled closed session at 8 to discuss a matter of existing litigation and confer with labor negotiators.