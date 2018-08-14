Rider Identified In Crash On Highway 49

CHP San Andreas Unit logo Enlarge

Mokelumne Hill, CA – The CHP has released the name of the victim involved in a scooter crash on Highway 49 in Calaveras County yesterday that blocked the roadway for a short period.

The solo-vehicle wreck happened on the “13 Curves” area near Mokelumne Hill around noon on Monday and was originally reported by the CHP as a motorcycle accident, as reported here. Instead, it involved a 2009 Yamaha Majesty scooter being ridden by 74-year-old David Moore of Oxnard.

The CHP reports Moore was northbound on the highway near Gold Rush Lane in the “13 Curves” area when he lost control of the vehicle on a left-hand curve. The scooter flipped over and Moore was ejected. Subsequently, he suffered major injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

The wreckage blocked both lanes of the highway for a short time. The CHP indicates that neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have played a role in the collision.

Written by Tracey Petersen.