Update: 25-Percent Containment Reached On Donnell Fire

Map of Donnell Fire - black shows containment lines View Slideshow

(3 Photos)

Update at 9:10am: The US Forest Service reports there is some new growth on the Donnell Fire into the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness. The latest size estimate is 29,569 acres and it remains 25-percent contained. Thunderstorms are projected early this afternoon that could bring wind gusts of 35 mph. The high winds will increase the potential of spot fires as embers can blow up to around 1,000 feet. It could also limit the activity of aircraft today.

Click here to view the latest map of the Donnell Fire

Original story at 6:30am: Tuolumne County, CA — The Donnell Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest is up to 28,792 acres and there is 25-percent containment.

Good progress has been reported over recent days. 817 personnel are now on scene as firefighters attack it from both the air and ground. Hot shot crews have made substantial progress constructing hand line from the Bennett Juniper toward Highway 108 on the easterly edge. In the Eagle Creek drainage crews brought in pumps and hose utilizing water to secure more containment lines. Teams also cut hand line on the northwest edge of the fire.

A sign that continued progress is being made, and the level of concern is dropping, the Forest Service is no longer in unified command with CAL Fire.

There remains a mandatory evacuation order in place from Eagle Meadow to Kennedy Meadows Resort. Highway 108 is closed from Eagle Meadow to the Tuolumne/Mono county line.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.