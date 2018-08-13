Sonora Trustees To Recognize Superintendent Chabot’s 25 Years Of Service

Patrick Chabot Enlarge

Sonora, CA – This week the Sonora Union High School District trustees will give formal thanks to the outgoing superintendent and ratify his replacement’s contract.

Pat Chabot, who spent a quarter-century overall with the district, working his way from being a teacher and coach through various jobs as assistant and associate principal before finally attaining his superintendent post, earlier indicated that he would be retiring at the end of July.

However, in addition to receiving the district’s thanks at Tuesday’s board meeting, he will also be reporting on various agenda items. Among them are any developments with potential sales of the district’s Dome and Wildcat Ranch properties and the latest on how summer rec use of the pool is going, regarding shared use by the community and school athletic teams.

The trustees also anticipate ratifying the employment contract for incoming Superintendent Dr. Mark Miller, set to run from August 20 through June 30, 2021. As reported here, Miller’s most recent position was as a school superintendent in Juneau, Alaska and he has prior experience in California as a school educator and administrator.

Under the proposed contract, Miller will make an annual salary of $155,000; receive a $200 monthly expense allowance and $40 monthly cell phone reimbursement; a $350,000 life insurance policy; also an annual health and welfare benefits cap of just over $8,656.

In other business, the trustees also plan approving the hiring of Sherryl Godfrey as Assistant Principal of Student Services, effective Aug. 17.

Tomorrow’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s first floor conference room (100 School Street).