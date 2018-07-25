Trustees Announce Successor To Superintendent Chabot

Sonora Union High School District Board President Jeanie Smith Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Sonora Union High School District will shortly have a new hire coming from Alaska to replace retiring District Superintendent Pat Chabot.

The district trustees last night selected Dr. Mark Miller for the position; he most recently served as Superintendent of the Juneau School District in Juneau, Alaska. Miller’s prior administrative and teaching experience in California includes work within the Hayward Unified School District, the Santa Clara County Office of Education and schools in San Ramon, Tracy and Manteca.

The district plans to take action on his contract at its Aug. 7 meeting. Commenting on the decision, District Board President Jeanie Smith shares, “He is highly qualified and meets the criteria both the public and the school district were looking for in a new superintendent.”

She adds that among the board’s goals this school year are to maintain focus on student learning and work collaboratively towards that. She anticipates that the board and incoming superintendent will also work together on plans for — and potential sales of — the district-owned Wildcat Ranch and the historic Dome properties.